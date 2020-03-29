CLIFTON, TN (WSMV) – An employee at Corecivic’s South Central Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Tennessee River Valley News, over 30 inmates who have come in contact with the employee have been put in isolation; the employee is being treated in a local hospital.
Tennessee River Valley News obtained the following statement from a Corecivic spokesperson:
On March 28, we learned that a CoreCivic employee, who works at our South Central Correctional Center in Clifton, TN, has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is currently at a local hospital receiving treatment. Efforts are underway to notify other employees or contractors that may have been in contact with the individual who tested positive.
We are closely monitoring our inmate population and have placed 35 inmates who may have been in contact with this employee on quarantine in a separate housing unit at the facility. We've reported the matter to the Tennessee Department of Health, and we’ll work closely with them to implement any recommendations they have. We're also working closely with our partners at Tennessee Department of Correction.
CoreCivic is working hard to protect our employees, those entrusted to our care, and our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have a Coronavirus Medical Action Plan in place at each of our facilities, which we’ve been working on since January. This plan includes:
- Having medical staff participate in the intake process to identify those who are deemed high-risk of being infected with or contracting COVID-19.
- Isolating those who are deemed high-risk as needed, and working with local and state health departments to conduct appropriate testing.
All of our facilities are actively promoting the following three health habits for inmates, detainees and residents, as well as staff: regular hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette (coughing or sneezing into a sleeve or tissue), and avoiding touching one’s face. We also encourage the practice of social distancing, when feasible, for all individuals within our facilities.
Our health services administrators cooperate fully with local and state health departments, and our protocols mirror local, state, and federal recommendations. Our plan and practices build on the extensive work we do every day to run clean, healthy and safe facilities. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of all our medical staff during this time.
We have asked all of our employees to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases by adhering to the following recommendations:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Follow the CDC's recommendations for using a facemask (medical professionals).
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.