Tennessee copperheads could snack on Brood X cicadas

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With warmer weather arriving in Middle Tennessee, you could see a copperhead snake in your yard or out on a walking trail.
Some experts suggest these snakes will have a bigger food source this year.
Nick Hanna is a herpetologist at the Nashville Zoo. He says copperheads like to hang around forests and rocky areas this time of year.
“The best thing is to just leave alone and let them kind of go on their way,” he said. “We’re finding that because we tend to have warming springs than usual, snakes are becoming more active than they normally would in the year, so people might see them out sooner than expected.”
He says the snakes are typically out from now until November, but this year, snakes will have something extra to eat.
The re-emergence of the Brood X cicadas are part of the copperheads food supply.
“The increase in cicadas this year, while that’s a food source, that’s not going to necessarily cause a population increase,” Hanna said.
Nashville resident Katherine Williams says she hasn’t seen any copperheads but knows to be on the lookout.
“We like to go boating on the Harpeth River and play in the creek near our house, and we’ve seen some water snakes but not any copperhead snakes,” she said. “I do know to look out for them though, because they are around this time.”
To keep these snakes away Hanna says reduce clutter around your home.
“Usually what we tell homeowners is to try and keep your yard clean of debris and downed branches,” he said. “Take care of them sooner or later, you know, keep big leaf piles and any heavy brush cleaned up in your yard and that will discourage snakes from wanting to be there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.