NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Comptroller Justin Wilson announced Wednesday he would not be seeking re-election to his position.
Wilson sent a letter to members of the state Senate and House announcing his intentions while endorsing Deputy Comptroller Jason Mumpower for the position. The Tennessee General Assembly votes on the Comptroller.
“For the last 12 years, I have commended you, the General Assembly, for your focus on the fundamentals of our financial strength. Our state continues to provide essential services to Tennesseans while remaining committed to low taxes, low debt, and strong financial management,” Wilson wrote in his letter to legislators.
“Tennessee is well positioned for the future. As I have contemplated my own future, I have determined that now is time for me to step aside. Although it has been my wonderful privilege to serve as your Comptroller, I will not seek a seventh term.”
In the letter, Wilson said he has encouraged Mumpower, who previously served seven terms in the Tennessee House of Representatives, to seek election to the office.
“The General Assembly will have an important choice to make in January,” Wilson wrote in the letter. “While the decision is yours, I am pleased to offer my full and wholehearted endorsement to serve as Tennessee’s 35th Comptroller of the Treasury.
“Jason is the right person to lead our committed effort to provide independent audits, objective research, and most of all, conservative fiscal management. I know he cares deeply about our state and the Comptroller’s Office. Please join me in supporting Jason as Tennessee’s next Comptroller.”
