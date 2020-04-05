NASHVILLE (WSMV) - While doctors prepare for the possibility of a devastating week ahead in the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Tennessee health company created a tool to help medical professionals get a better grip of the virus.
Franklin medical company Perception Health created a map through their research to track the spread of the virus.
"It’s real important to know where we are with the epidemic in particular and to see where the rate of change is going," said Tod Fetherling, CEO of Perception Health.
The company tracks the latest released case numbers from across the country to work with hospitals, cities and counties to find the greatest areas of need.
"We can move potential patients from one hot spot area to another hospital location where they have plenty of capacity," said Fetherling. "We’re looking up all 50 states every county and pulling in that data."
The map allows users to highlight individual counties in every state, the information is updated daily with the latest county information as well as national totals.
According to Fetherling, across the United States, only 36% counties (1,125) are reporting cases regularly; 99 counties are not reporting at all.
“What’s really important right now is to get consistent reporting by county from each state,” he said in a release. "We need each county and state to report Tests, Cases (confirmed positive), Deaths, and Recovered. This is the only way to accurately know how prevalent the virus is and where techniques are being the most effective in limiting the spread of the deadly disease."
View Perception Health's map and more information here.
