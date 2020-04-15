NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - CAP members, acting as the auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, are preparing to assist in the delivery of over 1,000 meals over the next week alongside the Salvation Army to 15 homeless camps in the Nashville area.
"We are thankful for our community partners at Civil Air Patrol," said Major Ethan Frizzell, Area Commander for the Salvation Army Nashville, in a news release. "The time their members are giving to us has allowed for an increase in the number of meals we can take out each day, further allowing us to spread help, hope and love into our encampment communities. We are grateful for their members' hearts, and their commitment to our shared mission of loving our neighbors."
Lesli Remaly-Netter, senior voluntary agency liason, thanked Tennessee Wing for its commitment to answering the call to public service in support of the pandemic response and recovery.
In addition to work with TEMA, she said CAP members have also supported feeding operations at Nashville Salvation Army locations.
“These are several extremely important roles that are outside of the normal expected participation from CAP, but its members met the challenge head-on and have proven themselves to be a highly versatile and capable partner,” Remaly-Netter said in a news release.
Acting as a Total Force partner and official civilian auxiliary of the Air Force, Civil Air Patrol is aligned with First Air Force to rapidly respond to non-military threats domestically when tasked in a Defense Support of Civil Authorities capacity to save lives, relieve suffering, prevent property damage and provide humanitarian assistance.
Col. Dent Young, Tennessee Wing commander, said, at the core of it all, CAP is about helping others and saving lives.
"I'm extremely proud of the members of Tennessee Wing who are stepping up in the midst of this pandemic threatening our neighbors," Young said in a news release. "Be safe, watch out for your wingmen and, working together, we will all come safely through this nationwide effort."
