NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Last night's violent storm caused heavy damage to the Tennessee Central Railway Museum. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Located in East Nashville at 220 Willow Street, the museum is an area that reported heavily damaged and high winds during last night's downpour.
As a result one of the exterior walls was blown in pushing debris into the museum and damaging a steam engine.
News4's Justin Beasley was at the scene last night and reported the damaged locomotive at the well-known 'Tennessee Central Railway' is the same engine that was moved from Centennial Park.
Justin Beasley at Steam Engine near Centennial Park on First Ave
The museum building has been around since the 1940s and had been undergoing renovation. Unfortunately, the damage is severe and Tennessee Central Railway Museum is asking the public for help to restore its structure and equipment.
In order to rapidly recover from this loss, we’re asking for donations to repair the building and replace damaged equipment while we work with our insurance provider and assess further damage. - Nashville Steam Preservation Society
The museum is asking anyone wishing to donate and assist in their recovery to fill out an online form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.