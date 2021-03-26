NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Last night's violent storm caused heavy damage to the Tennessee Central Railway Museum. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Located in East Nashville at 220 Willow Street, the museum is an area that reported heavily damaged and high winds during last night's downpour.

As a result one of the exterior walls was blown in pushing debris into the museum and damaging a steam engine.

News4's Justin Beasley was at the scene last night and reported the damaged locomotive at the well-known 'Tennessee Central Railway' is the same engine that was moved from Centennial Park.

The museum building has been around since the 1940s and had been undergoing renovation. Unfortunately, the damage is severe and Tennessee Central Railway Museum is asking the public for help to restore its structure and equipment.

In order to rapidly recover from this loss, we’re asking for donations to repair the building and replace damaged equipment while we work with our insurance provider and assess further damage. - Nashville Steam Preservation Society

The museum is asking anyone wishing to donate and assist in their recovery to fill out an online form.