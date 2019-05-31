NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee will celebrate its 223rd birthday on Saturday.
The Volunteer State was the 16th state admitted to the union on June 1, 1796.
To celebrate, the Tennessee State Library and Archives is partnering with the Tennessee State Museum and Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.
There are several free events planned at all three locations, including live music, family history scavenger hunts and viewing of the state constitution.
So how did Tennessee become the 16th state?
You can learn all about it while hiking through Bicentennial Mall State Park. There are two hikes starting at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Meet at the visitor center under the train bridge near Harrison Street and Sixth Avenue North to participate.
Both hikes should last about an hour and will end at the Tennessee State Museum where there will be a birthday celebration at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.