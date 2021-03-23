WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Across the country, it's National Agriculture Week and Governor Bill Lee has designated today as Ag Day in the state.
Ag Day is a special day to help people understand how food and fiber are produced and how the farmers and foresters play their role in production.
“For many Tennesseans, Ag Day is every day,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Families across the state work hard to make sure we have a dependable food supply and premium lumber products. This is the second Ag Day during the COVID-19 pandemic and that environment spotlights the critical work and economic impact of the agriculture industry.”
News4's Big Joe on the Go is out visiting Wilson Central High School and its FFA program, one of the top programs in the state, to learn more about today.
If you'd like to join in on the celebration, 'Virtual Ag Day on the Hill' is taking place tomorrow where lawmakers will hear from a group of speakers that have a diverse history in agriculture. You can tune-in to that virtual event live at 2 p.m. by clicking here.
