NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While business owners are suffering because of the pandemic, one attorney told News 4 he’s hearing from thousands of entrepreneurs, who aren’t getting the help they need from their insurance companies.
“We’re talking thousands. Thousands and thousands,” Blair Durham, who is an attorney with Bart Durham Injury Law, said.
Durham said he is hearing from business owners all over Middle Tennessee that have been hit hard from the pandemic.
He added many of them cannot stay afloat, primarily because their insurance companies aren’t helping them out.
“They’re either getting an instant denial letter or a letter saying we’re reserving the right to look at this claim. We’re not going to pay for it,” Durham said.
Durham said he plans on representing several companies one by one. But he admits, it’s going to be a fight.
“Many policies have specific language that excludes virus or pandemic, but that doesn’t mean there’s not an argument to be made,” Durham said.
For areas such as Nashville or Franklin that thrive off of entrepreneurship, Durham is hoping this battle will make insurance companies reconsider, before telling a hard worker business owner no.
“It’s tragic because all of these people that are unemployed...worried about how they’re going to put food on their family’s plate and table...aren’t going to have an easy solution,” Durham said. "And it’s unfortunate because had the insurance companies paid what they were paid to pay --premiums have been paid by these small business owners to help them...had that been done, our recovery would be 100 times better."
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance created a frequently asked questions page devote to business interruption insurance.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.