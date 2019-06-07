Tennessee businesses are at ease as the Mexican tariff threat has been pulled off the table.

The US and Mexico reached an agreement about the migrant crisis.

Trump says tariffs on Mexican imports are 'indefinitely suspended' after reaching deal President Donald Trump says he has "indefinitely suspended" tariffs he has threatened to impose Monday on Mexican imports.

Tennessee would have had a lot to lose. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said Tennessee would have been the seventh most impacted state.

Some car parts come from Mexico like windshield wipers and light bulbs.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said Tennessee imported more than $8 billion worth of goods from Mexico in 2018.

The 5% proposed tariff would have impacted around $418 million for the state.

Tennessee also has a large auto industry. A General Motors plant is located in Spring Hill and a Nissan plant is in Smyrna.

News4 spoke with an automotive technician at Midas in Nashville who said the tariffs would have ended up hitting your wallet when it comes to car repairs.

“Prices would go up and it would have to be passed on to the consumer," Garrett Lance, an automotive technician said.

The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Tennessee Manufacturers Association issued a statement to News4 about the proposed tariffs.

“For Tennessee’s business and manufacturing community, the proposed Mexico tariffs will have devastating consequences. As a top 10 manufacturing state, a negative trade and tariff policy not only impacts our businesses and manufacturers but ultimately Tennessee jobs and consumers. We encourage all of our elected leaders to consider carefully the impact this action will have on working families in Tennessee and across our great nation."

The proposed tariffs were supposed to start on Monday.