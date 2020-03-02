NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Hundreds of tips have come in, and still no sign of fifteen-month old Evelyn Boswell.
It's been nearly two weeks since she was reported missing, family members last reported seeing her at the beginning of December. News4 has learned just how intense the search for the little girl has gotten.
An extraordinary amount of people are working the case, the TBI, is investigating alongside the FBI, and the Sullivan County sheriffs department, hundreds of hours have gone into the investigation, focusing all their effort on finding the little girl.
TBI says, there are at least thirty people working the case at any given time, at TBI headquarters and in the field as well. TBI intelligence analysts, are working around the clock, handling calls coming into the 1-800-TBI-find, tip line number, and through email as well. TBI says, they review every tip received, agents are in the field tracking down credible information.
if you have any information that can help law enforcement, call 1-800-TBI-find.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.