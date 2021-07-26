NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Over the next several weeks, you can get a beer and help Nashville's fine arts at the same time.
Tennessee Brew Works announced that for every pint sold at their taproom on Sundays in July, August and September, they'll donate $1 to TPAC.
Happy Sunday Everyone!Every Sunday throughout July, August, and September we will be donating $1 from every pint sold in the taproom will go to our friends at @tpac! pic.twitter.com/TZnwvy3WDk— Tennessee Brew Works (@TNBrewWorks) July 25, 2021
The donations will in turn go toward a local charity or non-profit.
TPAC reopens with new performances starting next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.