OLD HICKORY, TN (WSMV) - As you can imagine, it has been a tough few months for charities that mean so much to the local communities here in middle Tennessee as donations are way down.
That's why one organization is using a popular, pink lawn ornament to help raise awareness for local breast cancer survivors.
The Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition is "pinking" out survivors' homes with bright flamingos. People can see them, donate to the organization, and then someone else gets "pinked."
News4's Big Joe on the Go was live with the charity in Old Hickory finding out how you can help the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition.
To donate, text "Flamingo" to 26989 or head to the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition's website by clicking here.
