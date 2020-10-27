Tennessee breaks record for early voting

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee has broken records for early voting, according to the Secretary of State.
Secretary of State Tre Hargett said after 11 days of voting, there has been 1,808,546 ballots casted by Tennesseans. That's the most ever to vote early for an election.
Hargett said the previous record was set in 2016 Presidential Election with 1,689,989 Tennesseans voting early or by absentee mail.
"This election, Tennesseans are engaged and are taking advantage of the convenience of early voting," Hargett said in a statement on Tuesday. "In the final days of early voting as well as on Election Day, Tennesseans can cast their votes in a clean, safe, and secure environment."
Thursday is the final day of early voting. Election Day is November 3.
When visiting the polls, all voters are asked to "wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters."
For the latest on early voting, click here or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.
