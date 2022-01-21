NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) A state bill aims to allow students to have more time to sleep in Tennessee.
The bill was introduced by State Rep. John Ray Clemmons and Sen. Brenda Gilmore earlier this week. This bill would allow high school students to start school instruction no earlier than 8:30 a.m.
Public middle schools would begin classroom instruction no earlier than 8 a.m. Lawmakers introduced the bill just Thursday but passed on the first consideration.
The American Academy of Pediatrics said it's better developmentally for high schoolers to sleep in later in the morning.
News 4 spoke with a parent who says she saw the difference it made in her son when schools were learning virtually and started about two hours later than in-person learning.
"More alert and he's just happier, feel better, physical health and mental health feels better," parent Katherine Brown said.
"Parents and students certainly should have a voice in this conversation, welcoming absolutely that conversation with them," parent Gino Pupo-Walker said.
The hope is to have this bill in place by the 2023-2024 school year for each public high school.
