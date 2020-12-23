NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee is now ranked as the state with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to data released Tuesday evening from the CDC.

New case data released Tuesday once again pushed Tennessee into the top spot with an average daily case rate per 100k over the last seven days of 137.1.

On Tuesday, Tennessee's average case rate had reached 138, but fell behind Oklahoma's (151.4).

On Monday, Tennessee reached the highest new case rate in the country, with 128.1 average daily cases per 100k over the last seven days.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,441 new cases of COVID-19 and 133 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.

Wednesday, Dec. 16 set a new single-day case record for Tennessee, with 11,410 new cases reported by the state health department.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 23 the department has reported a total of 534,019 total cases in Tennessee, with 2,888 currently hospitalized.

447,996 cases are considered inactive/recovered as of Wednesday.

To look at the new case data from the CDC click here.

MORE COVERAGE: