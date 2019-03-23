A Tennessee athlete brought home a silver medal in the World Special Olympic Games.
Taegan Martin of Spring Hill was one of 300 U.S. athletes competing in Abu Dhabi for the Special Olympic World Games.
Taegan competed in three different aquatic events and received a silver medal in a freestyle relay.
“It feels really amazing,” she said of the medal after returning home on Saturday.
