NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Covid Act Now, a volunteer driven non-profit says that Tennessee is at extreme risk of experiencing an outbreak.
Their tracking shows that Tennessee is trending 27.5 cases for every 100 thousand people and is number 12 on their list. (1 is the worst, 53 is the best)
Compare that to Kentucky at 19.9 cases per 100 thousand, and 19.6 for Alabama.
Covid Act Now partners with universities like Stanford Medicine and Harvard Global Health, describing their operations as:
Guided by common values—to be a truth-seeking, truthful and honest team player—Covid Act Now is volunteer-driven 501c3 non-profit, built by a multidisciplinary team of technologists, epidemiologists, public health experts, and public policy leaders. Our aim is to provide the best-available local-level disease intelligence and data analysis on COVID in the U.S.
We published the first version of our model on March 20, 2020. Since then, we’ve served millions of Americans and engaged with dozens of federal, state, and local governments, to enable data-driven COVID decisions.
