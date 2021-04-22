NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - McDonald's franchise owners throughout Tennessee are looking to hire over 8,000 workers this summer. 3,100 of those positions will be in the Metro Nashville area.
“As local owner-operators, we are always looking for outstanding people to join our McFamily,” said Gina Wolfe, local McDonald’s owner/operator and president of the McDonald’s Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association. “We’re proud to equip our employees with skills to succeed, whether they’re looking for a summer job or starting a career.”
The weeklong hiring event will go from April 26 through the 30th. Those who wish to apply will have the chance to do an on-the-spot interview.
“Tennessee has had one of the strongest economic recoveries in the country because employers like McDonald's continue to help Tennesseans get back in the workforce,” Governor Lee said. “McDonald's has nearly 8,000 jobs available across the state and I commend their efforts to provide opportunity and meaningful employment for Tennessee families."
If you are interested, click here to learn more and apply.
