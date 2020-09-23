Penguin chicks check up at 35 days old.jpg
Courtesy: TN Aquarium

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - If you ever wanted to name a baby penguin, here's your chance!

It's all part of the Tennessee Aquarium's 10th Annual Service & Project fundraiser being held Oct. 1, but the online auction is live now and can be found here.

Sand Tiger Shark.jpg
Bigheaded Turtle
Ring tailed Lemur at the Tennessee Aquarium.jpg

If you bid high enough, you could help the aquarium name one of two Gentoo penguins that hatched this year. 

Among some other experiences and items up for grabs are behind the scenes experiences with aquarium experts and lemurs, sharks and turtles, a freshwater snorkeling field trip with Dr. Anna George, the aquarium's Vice President of Conservation Science & Education and unique works of art created by aquarium animals and staff. 

Bidding will continue through Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. 

