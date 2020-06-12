CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga will welcome back members starting today after closing for the coronavirus pandemic.
Members still get their tickets for free, but they will now be timed-entry tickets in order to ensure a limited capacity. The tickets will have to be reserved online in advance.
The aquarium says they will have signs up reminding guests to practice social distancing. They’ve also added more hand sanitizing stations and all staff will be required to wear masks.
The aquarium is set to open to the general public next Thursday.
