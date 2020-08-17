NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Over the weekend Tennessee announced that help is on the way for small businesses that have taken a financial beating during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state announced that $168 million is being made available thanks to federal funding.
About $83 million will go to helping small businesses.
$50 million will go to agriculture, in order to make sure the food supply chain doesn't take a hit.
And $25 million will go toward tourism marketing.
