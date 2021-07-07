FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an illuminated sign of the Google logo at the industrial fair Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. Germany’s finance minister on Wednesday welcomed an agreement requiring large companies in the European Union to reveal how much tax they paid in which country. The deal was struck late Tuesday between representatives of the EU’s 27 member states and the European Parliament. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File)