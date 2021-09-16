NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Attorney General sent a letter to the president and wants the states should decide upon public health decisions.

In the letter to Joe Biden, AG Herbert H. Slatery III said he has concerns with his announcement about a nationwide vaccination and testing requirement for COVID-19. The new plan would mandate all employers with at least 100 employees to be vaccinated or tested each week.

Biden Administration calls for vaccine requirements across the country The president addressed the pandemic sweeping the world on Thursday, calling the new plans "The path out of the pandemic."

Slatery said that this new mandate indicates "an unprecedented assertion of emergency regulatory powers by a federal agency."

Pull Quote "I would encourage everyone eligible, in consultation with a doctor, to get a COVID vaccination. It is one effective way out of this pandemic. However, this vaccine-or-test mandate appears to be an unprecedented expansion of federal power and fails to consider the steps individuals, employers, and our state have already made," Slatery said.

Slatery argues in the letter that the president's proposal "is too broad and likely violates federal law, including both the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Constitution."

In the AG's letter, it mentions the following concerns about the proposed mandate: