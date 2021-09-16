Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery (Source: TN.gov)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Attorney General sent a letter to the president and wants the states should decide upon public health decisions.

In the letter to Joe Biden, AG Herbert H. Slatery III said he has concerns with his announcement about a nationwide vaccination and testing requirement for COVID-19. The new plan would mandate all employers with at least 100 employees to be vaccinated or tested each week.

Slatery said that this new mandate indicates "an unprecedented assertion of emergency regulatory powers by a federal agency."

Slatery argues in the letter that the president's proposal "is too broad and likely violates federal law, including both the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Constitution."

In the AG's letter, it mentions the following concerns about the proposed mandate:

