NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slattery III has joined a bipartisan coalition of 38 attorneys general suing Google.
The lawsuit alleges that Google illegally maintains its monopoly power over general search engines and related advertising markets through a series of anticompetitive exclusionary contracts and conduct, according to a release.
A report outlining the accusations states that as a result, Google has deprived consumers of competition that could lead to innovation and better privacy protections.
“Consumer data is important because Google uses that data to prevent competition, which means consumers end up with lower quality search results and less privacy,” said General Slatery. “I’m grateful to the bipartisan coalition of states and for the work of our federal partners to restore competition and protect consumer welfare.”
Additional allegations in the lawsuit states:
- Uses exclusionary agreements and other practices to limit the ability of rival general search engines and potential rivals to reach consumers. This conduct cements Google as the go-to search engine on computers and mobile devices.
- Disadvantages users of its search-advertising management tool, SA360, by promising that it would not favor Google search advertising over that of competing search engines such as Bing. Instead, Google continuously favors advertising on its own platform, inflating its profits to the detriment of advertisers and consumers.
- Discriminates against specialized search sites – such as those that provide travel, home repair, or entertainment services – by depriving them access to prime real estate because these competing sites threaten Google’s revenue and dominant position.
The attorneys general are asking the court the stop Google's illegal conduct and restore a competitive marketplaces.
To read the complaint, click here.
