NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Achieves is looking to recruit 9,000 volunteer mentors to help get graduates in the Class of 2020 prepared for college.
TN Promise gives every graduating high school senior in the state the opportunity to attend a community or technical college for free.
Nearly 64,000 students from the Class of 2019 applied for the scholarship program.
Administrators are expecting even more applicants from the Class of 2020.
Click here if you are interested in applying for the scholarship or to volunteer to be a mentor.
