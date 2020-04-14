NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee abortion providers are asking a federal judge to order that abortions can go forward despite an executive order from Gov. Bill Lee aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.
Their lawyers argue in a motion filed on Monday that Lee's order blocking "nonemergency healthcare procedures" should not apply to abortions.
They say it imposes "extreme burdens" by potentially forcing women to travel out of state during a pandemic or wait weeks for an abortion, increasing their medical risk.
Continuing pregnancies also increases burdens on the health care system, going against order's stated purpose.
The attorney general's office plans to respond on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.