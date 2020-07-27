The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is investigating after some Tennesseans received random seeds from various countries.
After these discoveries, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture said their officials are working with USDA'S Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service "to determine what should be done with these seeds."
According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, any imported plant materials including seeds must "go through rigorous testing and inspection to ensure they are not carrying any plant disease or pests." The imported plant materials also must "not pose any threat to our environment and health."
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is expected to give an update on what to do with the seeds in the near future.
However, in the meantime, Tennesseans are being told not to plant the seeds or handle them. They were advised to "seal the seeds into two plastic sandwich bags and hang onto them until we receive guidance from APHIS."
To report possible smuggling of seeds, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.