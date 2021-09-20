Tennesseans to decide on new license plate design
State of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - State officials are looking to Tennesseans to help them decide on the new license plate.

A new Tennessee license plate is redesigned every eight years under state law, as long as the General Assembly’s annual budget approves funds.

Voting started on Monday and will continue until11:59 p.m. on Sept. 27. State officials will announce the winning design later this fall and make it available to the public January 2022.

The newly-selected license plate design will replace the current one launched in 2006 with modifications in 2011, 2016, and 2017.

According to Tennessee statute, the wording “Tennessee,” “Volunteer State,” and “TNvacation.com” must be displayed on the plate, as well as county name and expiration year decal locations. Additionally, Tennesseans can select an “In God We Trust” plate option.

To cast your vote, click here.

 

