NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - State officials are looking to Tennesseans to help them decide on the new license plate.
A new Tennessee license plate is redesigned every eight years under state law, as long as the General Assembly’s annual budget approves funds.
Voting started on Monday and will continue until11:59 p.m. on Sept. 27. State officials will announce the winning design later this fall and make it available to the public January 2022.
As we continue to celebrate @tennessee225, we need your help choosing TN's new license plate. Tennesseans can cast a vote for their favorite Tri-Star license plate design by visiting https://t.co/1n8N9dozga through September 27. pic.twitter.com/qM7sKp2cbb— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) September 20, 2021
The newly-selected license plate design will replace the current one launched in 2006 with modifications in 2011, 2016, and 2017.
According to Tennessee statute, the wording “Tennessee,” “Volunteer State,” and “TNvacation.com” must be displayed on the plate, as well as county name and expiration year decal locations. Additionally, Tennesseans can select an “In God We Trust” plate option.
To cast your vote, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.