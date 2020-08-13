NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A new survey from the University of Tennessee is giving some new insight on who plans to get the coronavirus vaccine if one became available.
Of those surveyed 45 perent said they would definitely get it while 20 percent said they'd probably get it.
The survey also digs into the number of Tennesseans who support a mask mandate in their local communities.
More than 70 percent of those surveyed said they do.
