WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Now, we know that many Tennesseans have already voted early, but there are also many of you who wanted to wait until Election Day to cast your vote.
We want to hear from you!
News4's Big Joe on the Go is live in Mt. Juliet at Gourmet Donuts and Café to talk to the locals about if they have voted yet and if not, what topics are important for them in the big election.
To report possible voter fraud or misinformation or get answers to Election Day questions, Tennessee voters are encouraged to call the Division of Elections’ toll-free Election Day hotline at 1-877-850-4959.
