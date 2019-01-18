We are just days away from the next total lunar eclipse.
The Super Blood Moon will be able to be seen across North and South America this weekend.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Here comes a total lunar eclipse and supermoon, all wrapped into one.
A partial eclipse will begin at 9:33 CT Sunday. The total eclipse begins at 10:41 p.m. and ends at 11:43 p.m. A second partial eclipse ends at 12:50 a.m.
The moon will turn a reddish hue because of the eclipse.
MTSU will be opening its observatory to anyone who wants to view the lunar eclipse. You can visit between 9 and 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Click here for directions and parking information.
This will be the last total lunar eclipse until May 2021, and the last one visible in the U.S. until 2022.
