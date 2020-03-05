NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People in Tennessee are connecting to overcome tragedy and reunite one another with the memories they thought were lost forever.
A Facebook group called Tennessee Tornado Lost and Found is showing storm victims how strangers an help other rebuild their lives just by reaching out.
The Weyler family started collecting stamps back in 1928 and it is a tradition that has carried on for four generations.
During the tornado, Fred Weyler was pinned down after his house was leveled. He was pulled from the debris and is recovering from his injuries.
12 grandchildren are doing their part to support the man that taught them about the world and life through a collection as they search for scattered stamps across a Mt. Juliet neighborhood.
"You gotta look closely at the ground they could be anywhere," said grandson Samuel Newell of the 400,000+ stamp collection.
The family is doing their best to salvage memories from the debris but never imaged that stamps would start popping up after being scattered across the state.
"I can't believe it," said Ginny Weyler-Newell.
She says she was surprised to learn that strangers cared enough to try and reunite owners with lost keepsakes.
While dozens of volunteers are working to help clean up their neighborhood, The Weyler family is seeing first hand that you do not have to be at the tornado sites in order to show support.
