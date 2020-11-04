NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee cast over 3 million votes in the 2020 election, surpassing totals from 2016.
Around midnight Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett tweeted that our state surpassed the 3-million-votes threshold.
For votes cast in the presidential race, we have now crossed the 3 million voter mark. We are still waiting to finalize two counties. #GoVoteTN #TrustedInfo2020 pic.twitter.com/IrSHEaKXtA— Tre Hargett (@sectrehargett) November 4, 2020
In 2016 just over 1.5 million Tennesseans cast votes, according to data from the Secretary of State's office.
About 4.2 million people were registered to vote in Tennessee ahead of this election.
2.2 million the total votes were cast during the early voting period.
Behind the scenes, more than 17,000 poll workers helped make the election possible in our state.
Sec. Hargett thanked the poll workers in a special message posted to Twitter Tuesday night.
Thanks to the 17,000+ poll officials, 95 election commissions & their administrators & our Division of Elections for administering a safe, sensible & responsible election during this pandemic. This wouldn't have been possible without Tennesseans stepping up to serve. #GoVoteTN pic.twitter.com/KJmNdpN3x2— Tre Hargett (@sectrehargett) November 4, 2020
"Because of their hard work, Tennessee set numerous records that I think will be in the record book for years to come. Thank you," he said.
MORE ELECTION DAY COVERAGE:
The results of the 2020 presidential election are pouring in.
President Donald Trump made an appearance early Wednesday morning praising the American people for voting, and accusing the Democratic Party of trying to steal the election.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Marquita Bradshaw says she will no…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A number of Nashville businesses boarded up their stores ahead of ele…
HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Many of you may be having a tough time waking up this morning as you …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.