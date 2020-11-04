NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee cast over 3 million votes in the 2020 election, surpassing totals from 2016.

Around midnight Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett tweeted that our state surpassed the 3-million-votes threshold.

In 2016 just over 1.5 million Tennesseans cast votes, according to data from the Secretary of State's office.

About 4.2 million people were registered to vote in Tennessee ahead of this election.

2.2 million the total votes were cast during the early voting period.

Behind the scenes, more than 17,000 poll workers helped make the election possible in our state.

Sec. Hargett thanked the poll workers in a special message posted to Twitter Tuesday night.

"Because of their hard work, Tennessee set numerous records that I think will be in the record book for years to come. Thank you," he said.

MORE ELECTION DAY COVERAGE:

Trump touts wins in key states, says he will fight election in Supreme Court President Donald Trump made an appearance early Wednesday morning praising the American people for voting, and accusing the Democratic Party of trying to steal the election.

Nashville businesses boarded up ahead of election results NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A number of Nashville businesses boarded up their stores ahead of ele…