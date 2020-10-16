Babysitting service Wyndy has taken notice of struggling families and wants to help.
The company is hosting a contest offering a year's worth of services for free.
“Really what we’ve seen here during COVID is the need is really great, but parents want to make sure they have someone who’s safe and who they can trust," Tommy Mayfield Co-founder and CEO of Wyndy said.
The contest ends one week from Thursday. So there’s still time if you'd like to throw your name in the hat.
Just download the Wyndy app and post a when you would need a babysitter. You will be automatically registered.
