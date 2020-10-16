Babysitting service Wyndy has taken notice of struggling families and wants to help. The company is hosting a contest offering a year's worth of services for free.

Babysitting service Wyndy has taken notice of struggling families and wants to help.

The company is hosting a contest offering a year's worth of services for free.

“Really what we’ve seen here during COVID is the need is really great, but parents want to make sure they have someone who’s safe and who they can trust," Tommy Mayfield Co-founder and CEO of Wyndy said. 

The contest ends one week from Thursday. So there’s still time if you'd like to throw your name in the hat.

Just download the Wyndy app and post a when you would need a babysitter. You will be automatically registered. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.