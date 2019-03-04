NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennesseans who have not been able to access other Wells Fargo settlement remediation programs can now register a complaint with the company.
Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III made the announcement on Monday.
The attorneys general of all 50 states and the District of Columbia reached a settlement with the company in December 2018.
They claimed the bank violated state consumer protections laws by opening millions of unauthorized accounts. Customers were also reportedly enrolled in online banking services without their knowledge or consent.
Click here for more information about Wells Fargo's redress program.
If you have questions or concerns, you can call the following numbers:
- Unauthorized accounts/improper retail sales practices - 1-844-931-2273
- Improper renters and life insurance referrals - 1-855-853-9638
- Force-placed collateral protection auto insurance - 1-888-228-9735
- Guaranteed asset/auto protection (GAP) refunds - 1-844-860-6962
- Mortgage interest rate lock extension fees - 1-866-385-5008
