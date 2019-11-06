NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two of the most talked about results from Tuesday’s elections were from Kentucky and Virginia.

Both states provided major wins for Democrats trying to shape the 2020 elections against President Donald Trump and the Republicans.

Beshear starts transition while Bevin seeks vote recanvass LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Andy Beshear turned his focus toward transitioning into the Kentucky governor's office as Republican incumbent…

In one state farther south, some Tennesseans see it as a sign the “Blue” ripple may bring a bigger wave to the state.

In Kentucky, it was a close win for Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear taking the governor’s seat. Even with President Trump campaigning the day before the election for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, the Democrat won by just over 5,000 votes. Bevin is now calling for a recanvass of the results saying it’s too close.

“It’s time to move forward to a smooth transition that we are here to do so that we can do the people’s business,” Beshear said on Wednesday.

In Virginia, Democrats took over the state’s legislature, giving the party control of the General Assembly for the first time in more than two decades.

“The way it’s going right now, it could swing that way,” said Tennessee voter Jerry Wiley.

Tennessee residents are watching close. In 2020 voters will decide on a number of U.S. and state senate and representative seats.

There’s still 11 months before Belmont hosts the final Presidential Debate before the November 2020 election and with growing concern over the impeachment inquiry, voters are on the fence which way any state could swing.

“I think it’ll be like Kentucky, the cities and suburbs will be Republican,” said voter Faye Edwards-Wiley.