NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessean newspaper has issued an apology and launched an investigation after an ad ran in their Sunday edition they say goes against their long-established standards.

The ad, which featured a declaration of an impending nuclear attack in Nashville by Islam, was ordered to be pulled from any future editions by sales executives and an investigation has been launched.

This ad follows another "end of time" ad that ran in the June 17, 2020 edition which did not mention Islam.

The President of Marketing Solutions and Chief Revenue Officer for Gannett, parent company of The Tennessean, Kevin Gentzel, took to Twitter after the ad had been published and distributed:

The VP of news also issued a statement Tweeted out by a Tennessean Reporter calling the ad "Horrific.":

News4 has reached out to the Tennessean for comment and has not gotten a response at this time. 

