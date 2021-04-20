Medical marijuana is legal in 36 states. Recreational use is legal in 17 states. Here in Tennessee both are illegal, but a Mount Juliet man believes it’s coming, and he’s doing everything he can to raise awareness.

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Some Tennesseans want marijuana use legalized in the Volunteer State as other states around the country decriminalize the plant. 

Currently, medical marijuana is legal in 36 states and recreational use is legal in 17 states. Here in Tennessee both are illegal, but a Mount Juliet man believes it’s coming, and he’s doing everything he can to raise awareness.

News4’s Terry Bulger spoke with a Mount Juliet CBD shop owner Heath Scott who says the fight for legalization is an uphill battle.

"They’ve never seen a child shaking with a seizure and have an ability to use this product," Heath said. 

Today his biggest problem is raising awareness, getting people to think differently, so he rolled a joint across a long table to attempt a record-breaking legal hemp joint.

Heath said, "...it’s approximately 115 feet from this end of the table to that end."

While this might look like the end of his project, he considers it the beginning, the Feds say no to all of this, but more states keep saying yes, more tax money could be the reason why.

Heath says all he wants now is for people to put themselves in  a place where they feel more educated, he challenges everyone to do that, and go into this controversial idea with an open mind.

