NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor remembers the Nashville flood of 2010 on its ten year anniversary.
The flooding caused destruction to Middle Tennessee and "reshaped the future of Davidson County forever," Mayor John Cooper said.
Fast-moving water lead to 21 deaths in Tennessee. There were 11 people, who died in Nashville, 11,000 city properties were damaged or destroyed and the flooding displaced 10,000 residents from their homes. The record 13.57 inches of rain fell in two days.
So hard to believe it's been 10 years since the Great Flood in Nashville. What an unforgettable record setting event. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/tFM7mpAbnv— Lisa Spencer (@WSMVLisaSpencer) May 1, 2020
Cooper tweeted on the anniversary.
"Nashville has always shown its true strength during devastating trials. Ten years ago was no different. Today, we remember deadly floodwaters which impacted our communities. But after many hardships, we became even stronger," his tweet read.
Nashville has always shown its true strength during devastating trials. Ten years ago was no different. Today, we remember deadly floodwaters which impacted our communities. But after many hardships, we became even stronger. pic.twitter.com/N1WrkFiOc4— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 1, 2020
Dave Park saw the Cumberland rise 51 feet well out of it’s banks. Now considered a natural event likely to happen once in 1,000 years.
