NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Ten people were rescued Thursday afternoon after being stuck for more than an hour in an elevator at Philips Plaza on Union Street.
Nashville Fire Department responded to the scene. In a statement, Nashville Fire Department said their crews did a great job in locating the elevator and saving the people inside. There are currently no reports of any injuries.
Philips Plaza was previously known as Bank of America Plaza. It was renamed Philips Plaza in 2018.
