NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Ten Midstate children will be featured on the big screen in New York's Times Square as part of National Down Syndrome Society's annual presentation on September 14.
Dawn Logan of Murfreesboro, Amiya Harper of Clarksville, Hannah Grace of Bethpage, Clara West of Cookeville, Adeline Holmes of Pegram, Hayden Harris of Franklin, Jaxx Jones of Tullahoma, Caden Osborne of Nashville, Mackenzie Michelson of Spring Hill, and James Lampley of Dickson will be featured in the video which will kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month on the morning of the NDSS Buddy Walk in New York City.
"The featured photographs highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome working, playing and learning alongside friends and family. These collective images promote acceptance and inclusion, which is the foundation of NDSS and the National Buddy Walk Program," said the NDSS in a statement, "The video presentation is a reminder of the contributions, accomplishments and value of people with Down syndrome."
The NDSS reports there were over 3,000 entries and approximately 500 photos will appear in the video.
The Nashville-area Buddy Walk will be on Saturday, Nov. 2 at The Hermitage in Hermitage.
To find out more about the NDSS, join the walk, or to donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.