WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Beginning Thursday, elementary school students in Williamson County will be required to wear a mask. The school board approved the policy during a heated meeting on Tuesday.

News4 spoke with two parents with different perspectives on masking. They shared similar thoughts about the behavior seen from some parents at the meeting.

"I do not support the behavior that is being reported,” Heather Bates, a parent said. "I feel like the example that was set for our children was just horrifying,” Ashley Mcdonough, another parent said.

What they don’t see eye to eye on is masking for children at school.

The school board approved a temporary mask requirement during a special meeting. It only applies to elementary school students, staff, and visitors in buildings and on buses. "It should be parental choice. That is what I support,” Bates said.

Bates has a 3-year-old son enrolled in the district’s early childhood services program. She’s already filled out a mask exemption request and said it’s been approved. "For my son having the speech language delay, wearing a mask, he cannot be treated effectively for that delay if he has a mask on his face,” Bates said.

Bates said other parents have filled out the form too. They can request an exemption for their children for medical or religious reasons. "My first grader wears a mask,” Mcdonough said. Mcdonough’s daughter has worn a mask since the first day of school. She supports the school board’s decision.

"I'm thrilled she'll be able to walk into a classroom with more children wearing masks for her safety and their safety,” Mcdonough said.

The mask requirement will last a little over a month. "This is a decision that should be left up to the parents whether or not they want their children to wear masks,” Bates said.

“It worries me after seeing what we saw last night that we're setting ourselves up for another fight,” Mcdonough said.

The district said teachers who are least six feet away from their students can take off their mask. The masking requirement will stay in effect until September 21 at 11:59 p.m. The district said they are still strongly recommending middle and high school students to wear a mask.