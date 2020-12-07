FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - With the COVID-19 pandemic, finding childcare is difficult to find in Middle Tennessee. Families in Franklin are scrambling after learning their daycare will be closing its doors at the end of the year due to financial reasons.
Five-year-old Koralynn Cherry attends the Fieldstone Farms KinderCare five days a week.
"It's a clean facility. We've had no cases," says her dad, Stephen Cherry. "There's been no kind of whispers even that the center will be closing. And the fact that it's a staple of our neighborhood."
Stephen says he would do anything to keep Koralynn at the Fieldstone Farms location. But he and other parents say they got an email after Thanksgiving about the center closing December 31st due to financial reasons. Now, dozens of parents are out of childcare right before the new year.
"We read that email, and I just came into the KinderCare just crying," says mom Erica Davidson. "Not just because it was closing, but our teachers who care about our kids so much are about to lose their job before Christmas."
Jessica Kruger says this will be her daughter's third daycare in three years.
"We're not on a list anywhere. I know a lot of daycares are kind of limiting their capacity, so can we get on a list?"
KinderCare suggested parents send their kids to the two other Franklin locations. But parents say those locations are open concept and have had multiple closures due to COVID-19.
"They keep trying to go back to the "Oh, it's just going to be temporary,"" says Stephen. "But they don't understand that when we uproot our kids from this daycare and put them in something else, we aren't going to uproot them again in three months just to come back."
In a statement from KinderCare to News 4, they said:
"One of the hardest decisions we had to make back in March was to temporarily close our doors due to the pandemic. Although we were able to reopen our Fieldstone Farms center, due to limited demand, we decided to combine that center with two nearby KinderCare centers in Franklin on Jan. 4."
