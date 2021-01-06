NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A temporary flight restriction has been put in place in the area of where the Christmas day bomb was detonated in Nashville.
City officials say on Tuesday, a helicopter approached the explosion site area from the Broadway side of 2nd Avenue and took a flight over 2nd Avenue.
Debris and glass was blown at personnel working in the area due to its flight.
Nashville's Office of Emergency Management called Atlanta FAA to issue the temporary flight restriction with a 1/2 mile radius and unrestricted in height. Nashville International Airport's tower has been notified.
According to officials, the FAA identified the helicopter's owner and contacted the company.
