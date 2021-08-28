NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Inside Saturday's TEMA Flash report sits a startling warning for residents already trying to recover from last week's devastating flooding. They warn the fallout from Hurricane Ida could hit the same areas already impacted when the system reaches Tennessee.
The report sites predictions made by the National Weather Service.
Saturday, the system reached western Cuba causing flash flooding and mudslides. They warn heavy rainfall from that system could reach lower Mississippi and the Tennessee valleys.
In response, Tennessee Task Force II left Nashville today to go to Louisiana to help where needed. The task force "Includes personnel from The Nashville Fire Department, Nashville Office of Emergency Management, Metro Nashville Police Department, Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) formerly known as Public Works, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, and Franklin Fire Department."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.