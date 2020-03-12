NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a 19th person has passed away related to the tornadoes that moved through Middle Tennessee last week.
There are now 25 confirmed deaths related to the tornado outbreak that moved through Middle Tennessee a week ago.
There are 25 confirmed storm-related fatalities from the tornadoes and severe weather. County fatalities are as follows:
- 19 fatalities in Putnam County
- 3 fatalities in Wilson County
- 2 fatalities in Davidson County
- 1 fatality in Benton County
TEMA says there are still 143 occupants in the single emergency shelter that remains open, in Nashville at the Centennial Sportsplex on 25th Ave. North.
