NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - TEMA is reporting that two people have died as a result of the winter weather across Tennessee.

One person has died in Shelby county and another in Maury. The Tennessee Department of Health has not elaborated how they died.

TEMA is expecting wintery precipitation to continue throughout the state through Tuesday. West Tennessee has already reported seven inches of snow in certain places.

TEMA is encouraging residents to keep the following protective actions in mind as the weather continues to develop:

· Refrain from driving to keep available streets and roads clear for emergency personnel.

· Continue to monitor radio and television broadcasts for further weather information and instructions.

· Charge electronic devices in case of loss of power.

· If using a space heater, ensure at least 3 feet of distance surrounding the heater. Never plug space heaters into extension cords.

· Never use a generator indoors or in an attached garage. Do not plug generators into your home’s electrical wiring.