NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reports a seventh flood-related death in Tennessee.

The latest death was reported in Maury County, according to TEMA. Four deaths have been reported in Davidson County, one in Cheatham County and one in Hawkins County.

Fifth flood-related death reported in Middle Tennessee A man has died after driving around barricades in Cheatham County into flood waters, the Cheatham County EMA Director confirmed to News4.

A boil water notice is in effect for customers of the Jackson County Utility District. The district said water service has been restored for everyone except in the Flynn’s Lick area. Those customers should have water by the end of Tuesday.

Jackson County Utility District said if customers have been without water, please boil your water at least three minutes before using it to cook, drink or wash your dishes.

Metro Police: Four deaths reported from overnight flooding Four people have died as the result of the overnight flooding in Nashville, according to Metro Police and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

The Adamsville Utility District in West Tennessee also has a boil water notice until Wednesday.

TEMA reports all power has been restored to normal levels throughout Tennessee.

The overnight shelter population in the state is 68 individuals in six counties, including 33 people in Davidson County, 15 in Rutherford County and five in Wilson County.