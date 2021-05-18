NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is encouraging anyone who lost a loved one to COVID-19 to apply for funeral assistance.
The agency says only 38 percent of eligible Tennesseans have applied for the FEMA benefit so far.
There is no application deadline, and all you have to do is call the toll-free number (844-684-6333). The line is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday.
TEMA says the application process takes about 20 minutes. If you qualify for the program, you'll receive a check in the mail or by direct deposit.
Click here to learn more about TEMA's funeral assistance program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.